ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.50

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 39341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ADS-TEC Energy
ADS-TEC Energy Trading Up 1.6 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile
ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADS-TEC Energy
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3M’s Turnaround Story Will Continue This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.