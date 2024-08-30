ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.50

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 39341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

