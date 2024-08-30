Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $119.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.