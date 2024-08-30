Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $148.99 and last traded at $147.63. Approximately 9,379,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 61,919,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $235.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

