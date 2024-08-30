Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last Week

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $91.32 million and $8.53 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,239,757,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,239,757,830.159012 with 597,136,533.4284837 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.62028702 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $5,558,815.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

