AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AGNCM opened at $25.15 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

