Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Akastor ASA Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

Akastor ASA Company Profile

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides anchor handling, towing, and supply services to offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the company offers a range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages.

