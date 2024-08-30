Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White Sells 75,159 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CFO William Richard White sold 75,159 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $2,045,076.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,133.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, William Richard White sold 139,083 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $3,752,459.34.

On Tuesday, July 16th, William Richard White sold 34,811 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $976,100.44.

On Tuesday, June 11th, William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $64,093.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $27.50 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -0.28.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on AKRO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

