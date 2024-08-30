Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 306,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,871,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,160,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,951,000 after buying an additional 335,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $312,510,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,078,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,881,000 after acquiring an additional 85,707 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,923,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,236,000 after purchasing an additional 362,813 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,624,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 924,519 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

