Alchemy Pay Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $141.63 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay’s launch date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,061,464,250 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy Pay (ACH) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used in the Alchemy Pay ecosystem, a hybrid crypto and fiat payment gateway. The platform integrates with mainstream systems to facilitate transactions with a mix of cryptocurrency and fiat payments. ACH is used for transaction fees, staking, rewards, and as a payment option. Alchemy Pay was co-founded by John Tan and Molly Zheng, combining expertise in payment systems and blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

