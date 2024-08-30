Aleph Zero (AZERO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $107.09 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $107.09 million and $1.17 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 274,272,652 coins. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

