Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $21.50 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00038821 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013136 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,605,409 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.