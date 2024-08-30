Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 462.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 139,134 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,734,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.01. 14,133,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,652,715. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

