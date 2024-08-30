AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the July 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.38. 83,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,725. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0359 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $65,991.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,114,146 shares in the company, valued at $33,695,059.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 79.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $252,000.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

