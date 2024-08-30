Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Down 1.1%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $162.50 and last traded at $162.93. 3,377,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 27,635,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 16,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

