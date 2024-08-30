AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.71

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$34.71 and last traded at C$34.52, with a volume of 2576594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank increased their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ATB Capital increased their price target on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.25.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1102066 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total transaction of C$597,006.00. In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total value of C$50,556.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total value of C$597,006.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $627,795 and sold 76,970 shares valued at $2,435,103. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

