Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.24

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 5993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $108,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 12.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

