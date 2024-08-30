Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Up 3% After Earnings Beat

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $52.71 and last traded at $52.69. 436,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 581,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.15.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $325,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 343,385 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 7.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,091,000 after purchasing an additional 94,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

