Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.
ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambev
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev
Ambev Price Performance
Shares of ABEV opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06.
Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
About Ambev
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ambev
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.