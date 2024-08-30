AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.45

Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.45 and last traded at $68.35, with a volume of 329703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.03.

AMERCO Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion and a PE ratio of 22.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average is $63.05.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

About AMERCO

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AMERCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

(Get Free Report)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.