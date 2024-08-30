American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of AEO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.22. 997,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622,363. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,457,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

