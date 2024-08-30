American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Down 2.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $23.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. American Eagle Outfitters traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.27. 313,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,618,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

AEO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEO

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

