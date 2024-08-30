American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Down 2.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEOGet Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $23.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. American Eagle Outfitters traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.27. 313,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,618,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

AEO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

