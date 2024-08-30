American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 10.2%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) was down 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 66,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 185,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
LI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 target price on American Lithium and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial raised American Lithium to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current year.
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
