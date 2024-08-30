Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 21,930 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,655,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,082,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,288,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -14.41%.

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

In other news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

