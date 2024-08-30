Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,240 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,071 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,281 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Melius restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.74. 5,303,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,688,263. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

