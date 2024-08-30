Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18,532.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,087,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,009 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $103,053,000. Nepc LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,399,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,004,000 after purchasing an additional 838,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,869,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 216,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,358. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

