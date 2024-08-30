Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 581 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,849,000 after acquiring an additional 939,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $127,337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,638,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,479,000 after buying an additional 153,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,254,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,816,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

TAP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.65. 1,018,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.74. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

