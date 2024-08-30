Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 687 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $250.00. 31,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.27. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $183.29 and a 52 week high of $252.26.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

