Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 316 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 40,629 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 57,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 20,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FTSL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. 103,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,727. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $46.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.