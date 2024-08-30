Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,277 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $29.29 during trading on Friday. 435,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,920. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

