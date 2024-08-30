Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 654 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 381,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 129,775 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.