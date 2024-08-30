Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,698,000 after purchasing an additional 67,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,544. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $239.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

