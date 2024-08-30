Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.91. 5,677,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,961,653. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average is $93.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

