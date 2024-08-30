Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.71. The company had a trading volume of 572,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,371. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.04. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

