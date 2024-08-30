Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 221.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,745,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,261,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,663. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $177.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $190.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

