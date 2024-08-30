Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 782,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,519,000 after acquiring an additional 84,134 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 63,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,840,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,422. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.