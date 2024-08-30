Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 254.6% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 78,193 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 281.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 125,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $66.29.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

