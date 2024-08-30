Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.
NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.82. The stock had a trading volume of 142,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.56. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $88.31.
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
