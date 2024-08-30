Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,161 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE COP traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,270,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,720. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.