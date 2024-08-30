Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VONG stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.25. 206,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,094. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.93. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $98.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

