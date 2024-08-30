Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.71. 19,221,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,504,590. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $162.69 billion, a PE ratio of -478.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

