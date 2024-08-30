Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDG. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,469,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after buying an additional 113,234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 717,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 270,316 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 269,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 82,042 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

CGDG remained flat at $30.24 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,177. The company has a market capitalization of $350.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $30.36.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

