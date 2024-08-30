Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

LNG traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.89. 936,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,811. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $187.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

