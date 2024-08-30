Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.23% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth $129,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

QQQE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.61. 838,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,772. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.67. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $70.18 and a one year high of $92.06.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1796 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.