Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 1.15% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUMG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,357 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $387.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.