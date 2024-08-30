Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 116,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 96,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42,574 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:FJAN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,914 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. The company has a market cap of $777.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

