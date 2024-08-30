Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 183,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,483. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average is $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.