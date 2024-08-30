Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,283,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,982 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after acquiring an additional 82,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 65,372 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.77. The company had a trading volume of 26,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.09. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

