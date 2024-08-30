Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSTA. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 767.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.42. 28,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,128. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

