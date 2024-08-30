Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 9,342.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,114,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after buying an additional 1,102,933 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,833,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,860,000 after buying an additional 791,818 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 476,026.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after buying an additional 785,444 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 580,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 404,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,064,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:URA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $33.66.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

