Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 385,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,389. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

